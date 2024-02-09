Independent candidate Muhammad Riaz wins PK-33 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) An Independent candidate Muhammad Riaz, has won Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-33, Kolai Palas Kohistan by securing 7,118 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, his runner-up was the candidate of Jamiat Ullema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI) Muhammad Asmatullah who bagged 4,951 votes. Overall voters turn-out remained 45.32 per cent.