Independent Candidate Mujahid Ali Wins NA-21 Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Mujahid Ali has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-21, Mardan-I by securing 116,049 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan candidate, Azam Khan who bagged 60,373 votes.

The voters’ turn-out remained 46.90%.

