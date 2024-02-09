Independent candidate Mujahid Ali wins NA-21 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Mujahid Ali has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-21, Mardan-I by securing 116,049 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan candidate, Azam Khan who bagged 60,373 votes.

The voters’ turn-out remained 46.90%.