Independent Candidate Wali Muhammad wins PB-41 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) An Independent candidate Wali Muhammad has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-41, Quetta-IV by securing 9,318 votes.

According to unofficial results issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was an Independent candidate Abdul Ghaffar Khan Kakar who bagged 7,270 votes.

Overall voters turn out remained 30.79 per cent.