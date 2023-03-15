UrduPoint.com

Indian Police Arrest One More Innocent Kashmiri Youth In Baramulla

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Indian police arrest one more innocent Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Indian police arrested one more innocent Kashmiri youth in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The youth identified as Ali Muhammad Butt was arrested at a joint check-post set up by the Indian police, army and paramilitary personnel at Singhpora Pattan area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported on Wednesday.

The police dubbed the arrested youth as member of a mujahid organization to justify his illegal detention.

The police also arrested another youth during a search operation in Sopore town of the district, yesterday.

Related Topics

India Army Police Sopore Jammu Media

