Indian police use brute force on mourners in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Indian troops and police personnel used brute force on martyr's family and mourners at Pulwama district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Indian troops barged into the compound of a martyred youth, Kifayat and used brute force and destroyed the shamiyan where people were expressing solidarity with the martyred family in Padgampora Awantipora in Pulwama district, KMS reported.

Indian police used force and lathis on the mourners in which several mourners were injured, the eyewitness said.

Meanwhile, Hurriyet leader, Ghazi Manzoor Ahmad in a statement, while paying rich tributes to martyred youth of Kulgam, Pulwama and Rajouri areas termed it the worst kind of Indian terrorism. He said that Indian forces deployed in length and breadth of the valley had been engaged in genocide of the Kashmiri people.