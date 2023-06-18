Indian troops continue violent CASOs, house raids in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Indian troops continue their violent cordon and search operations and house raids in several districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, subjecting the residents to severe harassment.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the residents of many areas of Kupwara, Baramulla, Kulgam, Islamabad, Shopian, Pulwama, Rajouri and Poonch districts have told the media that the continued military operations and house raids have made their life a hell.

They said that during these operations, Indian army, police and paramilitary personnel barge into their homes and terrorize the inmates even women and children. They said that troops also resort to vandalism, causing economic losses to the people.

Family members and relatives of a minor boy from Bandipora district of north Kashmir staged a protest demonstration at Press Enclave in Srinagar over the mysterious death of their kin.

The 15-year-old boy, Shakir of Banyari area of the district, who was a student at an orphanage in Srinagar outskirts, was found dead in mysterious conditions in Kunzer Baramulla on Friday morning.

People staged protest demonstrations in Sopore town of Baramulla and in Jammu city against the anti-people policies of the occupation authorities.

A vehicle of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force crushed a woman to death in Srinagar. Eyewitnesses said that the woman was killed after the CRPF vehicle deliberately hit a scooty in Raj Bagh area.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Modi regime has turned occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a gigantic prison ahead of Hindu pilgrimage Amarnath Yatra in the name of security for the yatrees. He said the deployment of an additional 60000 troops will further increase the miseries of the Kashmiris who are under the constant siege since 5 August 2019.

Notably, the Indian authorities have announced to deploy more paramilitary troops for the security of the yatrees. This deployment of the troops will be in addition to tens of thousands of the forces' personnel already deployed across the territory. The Amarnath Yatra will commence on 1st July and will culminate on 31st August.