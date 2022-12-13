UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Launch CASO In Sopore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Indian troops launch CASO in Sopore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Sopore town of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Indian troops and paramilitary forces launched cordon and search operation after finding an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on the side of a road.

The IED was later defused at Tulibal in the town.

The IED was detected by a road opening party of the Indian forces at Tulibal in Sopore in the morning, Indian police officials claimed.

