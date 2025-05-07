Open Menu

India’s Cowardly Attack: Indian Army Raises White Flag In Chakothi Sector

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Accepting defeat, the Indian Army raised a white flag in the Chakothi sector following an effective retaliatory action by the Pakistan Army.

Defense sources said that raising a white flag signifies surrender. The Pakistan Army is responding in a befitting manner to the Indian Army’s cowardly actions, the sources added.

