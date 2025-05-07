(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqaili on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming monsoon season.

The meeting focused on cleaning and construction works of drains, and resolving issues identified by monitoring committees at the taluka level.

On this occasion ,Uqaili directed officials to take appropriate steps to address the issues and complete ongoing projects, including the Dhoro Puran and Natural Watercourse Nallahs schemes, on schedule.

