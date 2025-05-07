PPP Organized Protest Against Indian Aggression
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 11:13 PM
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Shaheed Benazirabad District in a show of solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces, organized a protest in front of Nawabshah Press Club against Indian aggression
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Shaheed Benazirabad District in a show of solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces, organized a protest in front of Nawabshah Press Club against Indian aggression. The protest was led by PPP District President Mohammad Salim Zardari, District General Secretary Syed Ali Haider Shah, City President Khan Bahadur Bhatti, and District Information Secretary Rashid Chandio. The protest was organized following the announcement made by PPP Sindh to hold district headquarters protests across the province and the rally was a resounding success, with hundreds of participants including wide range of PPP leadership and workers.
Addressing the participants, District President Mohammad Salim Zardari expressed the unwavering support of the Pakistani people for the armed forces, stating, "The people of Pakistan stand firmly with the Pakistan Army on every front, and our forces will give a befitting response to India.
The people are with our army in this battle."
The protest witnessed a large participation of party workers, office-bearers, local government representatives, ladies workers, and civil society representatives. Protesters also burnt an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him "the butcher of Gujarat."
The streets of Nawabshah were lined with Pakistani flags, and protesters chanted slogans in support of the Pakistan Army and against Indian aggression. The rally's participants raised slogans such as "Long Live Pakistan Army" and "Down with Modi," expressing their strong opposition to Indian military actions. PPP spokesperson said that the protest was a clear demonstration of unity, with party workers, citizens, and activists coming together to voice their concern over India's aggressive stance.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
Mirpurkhas Commissioner's meeting reviews Monsoon preparedness
Erdogan calls PM Shehbaz; says Turkiye ready to play role of Pakistan's committe ..
Awais Leghari condemns Indian aggression in Pakistan
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemns India's cowardly attac ..
Pakistan fully capable to strike down enemy forces: Malik
Police arrest 27 suspects, recover huge quantity of drugs
MQM organizes major solidarity rally against Indian aggression
BISP, Sindh Social Protection Authority join forces to strengthen social safety ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judiciary1 minute ago
-
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation2 minutes ago
-
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression2 minutes ago
-
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions2 minutes ago
-
Erdogan calls PM Shehbaz; says Turkiye ready to play role of Pakistan's committed friend2 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari condemns Indian aggression in Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemns India's cowardly attacks on Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan fully capable to strike down enemy forces: Malik6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 27 suspects, recover huge quantity of drugs12 minutes ago
-
MQM organizes major solidarity rally against Indian aggression12 minutes ago
-
BISP, Sindh Social Protection Authority join forces to strengthen social safety net12 minutes ago
-
Massive rallies held in DIKhan against Indian aggression12 minutes ago