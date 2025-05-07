Open Menu

PPP Organized Protest Against Indian Aggression

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 11:13 PM

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Shaheed Benazirabad District in a show of solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces, organized a protest in front of Nawabshah Press Club against Indian aggression

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Shaheed Benazirabad District in a show of solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces, organized a protest in front of Nawabshah Press Club against Indian aggression. The protest was led by PPP District President Mohammad Salim Zardari, District General Secretary Syed Ali Haider Shah, City President Khan Bahadur Bhatti, and District Information Secretary Rashid Chandio. The protest was organized following the announcement made by PPP Sindh to hold district headquarters protests across the province and the rally was a resounding success, with hundreds of participants including wide range of PPP leadership and workers.

Addressing the participants, District President Mohammad Salim Zardari expressed the unwavering support of the Pakistani people for the armed forces, stating, "The people of Pakistan stand firmly with the Pakistan Army on every front, and our forces will give a befitting response to India.

The people are with our army in this battle."

The protest witnessed a large participation of party workers, office-bearers, local government representatives, ladies workers, and civil society representatives. Protesters also burnt an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him "the butcher of Gujarat."

The streets of Nawabshah were lined with Pakistani flags, and protesters chanted slogans in support of the Pakistan Army and against Indian aggression. The rally's participants raised slogans such as "Long Live Pakistan Army" and "Down with Modi," expressing their strong opposition to Indian military actions. PPP spokesperson said that the protest was a clear demonstration of unity, with party workers, citizens, and activists coming together to voice their concern over India's aggressive stance.

APP/rzq/mwq

