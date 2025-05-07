Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

(@FahadShabbir)

In response to the current tensions between Pakistan and India, the Director General of Health Services, Sindh, has declared a state of emergency in all government hospitals across the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) In response to the current tensions between Pakistan and India, the Director General of Health Services, Sindh, has declared a state of emergency in all government hospitals across the province.

As per the directives, all medical facilities have been instructed to operate on a 24/7 basis, with emergency services fully functional.

Leaves of all medical staff, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics, have been canceled until further notice.

The hospitals have been directed to ensure the availability of essential emergency supplies, including medicines, surgical equipment, oxygen, and blood units. Coordination with emergency services, district administration, and law enforcement agencies has also been emphasized.

The move aims to ensure preparedness and effective response in case of any emergency. Any negligence during this period will not be tolerated, the DG Health Services warned.