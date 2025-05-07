Open Menu

Sindh Hospitals Put On High Alert Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 11:13 PM

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

In response to the current tensions between Pakistan and India, the Director General of Health Services, Sindh, has declared a state of emergency in all government hospitals across the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) In response to the current tensions between Pakistan and India, the Director General of Health Services, Sindh, has declared a state of emergency in all government hospitals across the province.

As per the directives, all medical facilities have been instructed to operate on a 24/7 basis, with emergency services fully functional.

Leaves of all medical staff, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics, have been canceled until further notice.

The hospitals have been directed to ensure the availability of essential emergency supplies, including medicines, surgical equipment, oxygen, and blood units. Coordination with emergency services, district administration, and law enforcement agencies has also been emphasized.

The move aims to ensure preparedness and effective response in case of any emergency. Any negligence during this period will not be tolerated, the DG Health Services warned.

Recent Stories

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

1 minute ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

2 minutes ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

2 minutes ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

2 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas Commissioner's meeting reviews Monsoon ..

Mirpurkhas Commissioner's meeting reviews Monsoon preparedness

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan calls PM Shehbaz; says Turkiye ready to pl ..

Erdogan calls PM Shehbaz; says Turkiye ready to play role of Pakistan's committe ..

2 minutes ago
Awais Leghari condemns Indian aggression in Pakist ..

Awais Leghari condemns Indian aggression in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti c ..

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemns India's cowardly attac ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan fully capable to strike down enemy forces ..

Pakistan fully capable to strike down enemy forces: Malik

6 minutes ago
 Police arrest 27 suspects, recover huge quantity o ..

Police arrest 27 suspects, recover huge quantity of drugs

12 minutes ago
 MQM organizes major solidarity rally against India ..

MQM organizes major solidarity rally against Indian aggression

12 minutes ago
 BISP, Sindh Social Protection Authority join force ..

BISP, Sindh Social Protection Authority join forces to strengthen social safety ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan