Sindh Hospitals Put On High Alert Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 11:13 PM
In response to the current tensions between Pakistan and India, the Director General of Health Services, Sindh, has declared a state of emergency in all government hospitals across the province
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) In response to the current tensions between Pakistan and India, the Director General of Health Services, Sindh, has declared a state of emergency in all government hospitals across the province.
As per the directives, all medical facilities have been instructed to operate on a 24/7 basis, with emergency services fully functional.
Leaves of all medical staff, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics, have been canceled until further notice.
The hospitals have been directed to ensure the availability of essential emergency supplies, including medicines, surgical equipment, oxygen, and blood units. Coordination with emergency services, district administration, and law enforcement agencies has also been emphasized.
The move aims to ensure preparedness and effective response in case of any emergency. Any negligence during this period will not be tolerated, the DG Health Services warned.
Recent Stories
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
Mirpurkhas Commissioner's meeting reviews Monsoon preparedness
Erdogan calls PM Shehbaz; says Turkiye ready to play role of Pakistan's committe ..
Awais Leghari condemns Indian aggression in Pakistan
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemns India's cowardly attac ..
Pakistan fully capable to strike down enemy forces: Malik
Police arrest 27 suspects, recover huge quantity of drugs
MQM organizes major solidarity rally against Indian aggression
BISP, Sindh Social Protection Authority join forces to strengthen social safety ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judiciary1 minute ago
-
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation2 minutes ago
-
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression2 minutes ago
-
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions2 minutes ago
-
Erdogan calls PM Shehbaz; says Turkiye ready to play role of Pakistan's committed friend2 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari condemns Indian aggression in Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemns India's cowardly attacks on Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan fully capable to strike down enemy forces: Malik6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 27 suspects, recover huge quantity of drugs12 minutes ago
-
MQM organizes major solidarity rally against Indian aggression12 minutes ago
-
BISP, Sindh Social Protection Authority join forces to strengthen social safety net12 minutes ago
-
Massive rallies held in DIKhan against Indian aggression12 minutes ago