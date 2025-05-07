Pakistan fully capable to strike down enemy forces: Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday said that Pakistan Armed forces are professionally and technically sound to defeat enemy forces.

Pakistan Armed Forces have given befitting response to rival country last night attacks, he said while talking to

a private television channel.

The enemy country had to face heavy losses due to professional readiness and preparedness of Pakistan Armed Forces, he added.

In reply to a question about Indian attacks, he said Pakistan had received credible information regarding last night attacks by India. He appreciated the valiant Armed forces for giving prompt and unprecedented response to rival country.