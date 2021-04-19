UrduPoint.com
Indictment Postponed Till May 18, In Fake Accounts Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Indictment postponed till May 18, in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday once again postponed the indictment of accused till May 18, in fake accounts reference against absconder Younis Qidwai and others.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the fake accounts reference pertaining to illegal plots' allotments.

At the outset of hearing, the court expressed serious concerns over the absence of accused in the reference and remarked that the court would issue arrest warrants against them if they again failed to appear on the next hearing.

After this, the hearing was adjourned till next date.

