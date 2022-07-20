UrduPoint.com

Indonesian Envoy Kicks Off Art Exhibition At Lok Virsa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Indonesian envoy kicks off art exhibition at Lok Virsa

A-five day art exhibition was kicked off at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum under the ages of Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :A-five day art exhibition was kicked off at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum under the ages of Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia on Wednesday.

The joint exhibition "A night at Lok Virsa Museum: The confluence of civilization between Pakistan and Indonesia" was formally inaugurated by the Indonesian Ambassador Adam Mulawarman Tugio in a ceremony held here.

A large number of people from different walks of life including diplomats and high ranking government officials graced the event.

The objective of the exhibition was to highlight the religious-cultural influence and similarities between the two brotherly countries during their journey of civilizations through the display of art works.

At the onset of the exhibition, Ambassador Tugio stressed the need to promote and strengthen exiting cultural relations between the two brotherly countries.

Talking to APP, he said Indonesia desire good relations with Pakistan and already extending cooperation in various fields including tourism, education and trade.

He said his government was considering to invite Pakistani journalist to explore real potential of tourism in Indonesia.

Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Jawad A.A Rabaei said that the people of Pakistan are very close to the heart of Palestine and underscored the need to conduct such events for cultural exchange.

The ceremony was followed by the live musical performance from renowned musicians who mesmerize the ambiance by playing world famous tunes with indigenous Pakistani instruments including Tabla, Rabab and Bansuri.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Palestine Education Indonesia Event From Government

Recent Stories

Coal miner dies in Sharag area of Harnai

Coal miner dies in Sharag area of Harnai

3 minutes ago
 Dacoit killed, another injured in police encounter ..

Dacoit killed, another injured in police encounter

3 minutes ago
 DC Harnai visits BHUs to check health facilities

DC Harnai visits BHUs to check health facilities

3 minutes ago
 RISJA holds ceremony to recognize sport journalist ..

RISJA holds ceremony to recognize sport journalists' services

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest three for possessing illegal weapons ..

Police arrest three for possessing illegal weapons, charras

1 hour ago
 Sindh govt working to bring reforms in police depa ..

Sindh govt working to bring reforms in police department: CM

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.