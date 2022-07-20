Indonesian envoy kicks off art exhibition at Lok Virsa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :A-five day art exhibition was kicked off at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum under the ages of Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia on Wednesday.

The joint exhibition "A night at Lok Virsa Museum: The confluence of civilization between Pakistan and Indonesia" was formally inaugurated by the Indonesian Ambassador Adam Mulawarman Tugio in a ceremony held here.

A large number of people from different walks of life including diplomats and high ranking government officials graced the event.

The objective of the exhibition was to highlight the religious-cultural influence and similarities between the two brotherly countries during their journey of civilizations through the display of art works.

At the onset of the exhibition, Ambassador Tugio stressed the need to promote and strengthen exiting cultural relations between the two brotherly countries.

Talking to APP, he said Indonesia desire good relations with Pakistan and already extending cooperation in various fields including tourism, education and trade.

He said his government was considering to invite Pakistani journalist to explore real potential of tourism in Indonesia.

Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Jawad A.A Rabaei said that the people of Pakistan are very close to the heart of Palestine and underscored the need to conduct such events for cultural exchange.

The ceremony was followed by the live musical performance from renowned musicians who mesmerize the ambiance by playing world famous tunes with indigenous Pakistani instruments including Tabla, Rabab and Bansuri.