Influential Political, Tribal Figures To Join PPP: Bacha

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Provincial President PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Minister of State for Water Resources, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that numerous influential political leaders and tribal elders will join Pakistan People's Party soon.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the PPP stalwart said that the future belongs to their party and said that the province will be made a fortress of the party and the next chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be a 'jiyala'.

He said that the PTI government had proved the worst government in the history of the country and incompetency of it played havoc with both the country and its economy. He said that the next elections would be held on time.

He said that PPP is a popular political party and its popularity graph had never declined. He said that during the period of the last 55 years, the PPP leadership had faced challenges with bravery.

Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha said that now the party is fully focused on KP and will not repeat the mistake of the past. He said that PPP is emerging as the top popular party of the province as it wants peace and socio-economic uplift through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to address the sense of deprivation of the people.

He said that since the last 13 years, PPP has played the role of opposition and now it is once again becoming an effective and organized political force of the province.

He recalled that when PPP assumed the reigns of power in 2008, the government was even not in a position to pay salaries to employees, but it still gave National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, gave social security programme like Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for destitute women and also guaranteed provincial autonomy.

He said that after coming into power PPP will also prepare an action plan for the alleviation of poverty and unemployment.

The minister of state that they whole-heartedly welcome all new entrants to the party fold and added that several influential political figures including former members of the National, and provincial assemblies and Senators will soon meet Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to express confidence in their leadership and announce joining PPP.

