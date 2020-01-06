Info Minister briefed about development projects in his constituency PK-23

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Monday obtained in depth briefing about the completed and ongoing projects of the Communication & Works Department in his constituency PK-23 Shangla district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Monday obtained in depth briefing about the completed and ongoing projects of the Communication & Works Department in his constituency PK-23 Shangla district. The briefing was attended by Secretary C&W Shahab Khattak, Chief Engineer C&W North Mohammad Tariq, XEN Shah Nawaz and representatives of the respective departments.

The provincial minister was informed that construction of most of the roads would be completed in Shangla by June this year and all the problems and disputes in the construction of Kirhai and Ajmer road have been resolved and it would be completed soon. The Four kilometers construction have been completed of Sasobi to Kormang road while Raniyal-Chichro road and Shatoot road would be completed by June this year.Seven KM construction work has been completed on Karorha Ajmer road and tender for Besham Kala Road would be published later this month. During the briefing, Shaukat Yousafzai directed the departments that no compromise on the quality of developmental projects in Shangla was acceptable and tax money of people should be spent on public welfare. Now all the deprivations of Shangla have to be eliminated and all the available resources would be used for the development of Shangla.

The provincial minister was informed that tenders have been floated for the establishment of Rescue 1122 in Besham and Alpuri and construction of a civil veterinary dispensary would be made possible soon.

The 2010 flood-hit Ganshal and Damorhai Health Center were in the final stages of completion and all barriers in establishing a food Grain Godown in the Food Sector were removed and Construction work would begin soon.Shaukat Yousafzai was told that work on the service delivery center at Shangla would start soon and all land records in Shangla would be computerized and 80% of the work has been completed on the establishment of sub-divisional complexes in Shangla. About the education Department, the Minister was told that standardization of six Government Higher Secondary Schools has been completed in Shangla while the rest is in the final stages.Six out of 10 science labs have been completed, up gradation of two out of three Primary schools to middle schools, and two middle schools to high schools have been completed. Out of the 88 earthquake affected schools, 50 would be completed by June this year and buildings would be provided to rental schools.