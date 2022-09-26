UrduPoint.com

Inter School Cricket Championship Begins Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Inter School Cricket Championship begins tomorrow

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Inter school Cricket Championship 2022 under the aegis of Pakistan Cricket board is starting from September 27, Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Nadeem Nasir will inaugurate the championship at a ceremony in the sports Stadium.

Teams from 10 different schools of Sargodha district are participating in the championship. Interesting cricket matches will be held at Govt Comprehensive Boys High School Sargodha and Govt Anbala Muslim college Cricket ground.

Students under 16 years of age will participate in the championship.

District level finalist teams will participate in division level competitions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Sports Sargodha Nasir September Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Batting, bowling contrast in both side ..

Pak Vs Eng: Batting, bowling contrast in both sides makes it classic encounter

5 minutes ago
 GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevaili ..

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevailing political situation

49 minutes ago
 Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aur ..

Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aurangzeb in London

1 hour ago
 Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

2 hours ago
 Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.