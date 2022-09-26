Inter School Cricket Championship begins tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Inter school Cricket Championship 2022 under the aegis of Pakistan Cricket board is starting from September 27, Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Nadeem Nasir will inaugurate the championship at a ceremony in the sports Stadium.

Teams from 10 different schools of Sargodha district are participating in the championship. Interesting cricket matches will be held at Govt Comprehensive Boys High School Sargodha and Govt Anbala Muslim college Cricket ground.

Students under 16 years of age will participate in the championship.

District level finalist teams will participate in division level competitions.