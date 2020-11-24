Inter special exams results on Nov 26

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of Intermediate Special Examination 2020 on Nov 26, 2020 (Thursday).

Controller Examinations BISE Shehnaz Alvi said on Tuesday that 13,821 students participated in the Inter Special (COVID-19) Exams and education board had established 67 examination centers across the division.

The result gazette will be available on CDs at rate of Rs 200 while it can also be downloaded from board site www.bisefsd.edu.pk, she added.