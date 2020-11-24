UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inter Special Exams Results On Nov 26

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:50 PM

Inter special exams results on Nov 26

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of Intermediate Special Examination 2020 on Nov 26, 2020 (Thursday).

Controller Examinations BISE Shehnaz Alvi said on Tuesday that 13,821 students participated in the Inter Special (COVID-19) Exams and education board had established 67 examination centers across the division.

The result gazette will be available on CDs at rate of Rs 200 while it can also be downloaded from board site www.bisefsd.edu.pk, she added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education SITE BISE 2020 From

Recent Stories

Draft is ready for release of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamz ..

22 minutes ago

Armenian Minister of Economy Tenders Resignation - ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh govt bans entry of aged people to vegetable ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Government forms â€˜Cashless Dubai Working G ..

41 minutes ago

Polling for Chenab Club Faisalabad elections on No ..

4 minutes ago

Call for setting up marble industrial parks

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.