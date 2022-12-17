UrduPoint.com

Interfaith Harmony Committee Meeting Held

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2022 | 01:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Interfaith Harmony Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by DPO Faisal Kamran, ADCG Shahid Abbas, AC Sufian Dilawar, Committee members Hafiz Asghar Cheema, Maulana Muhammad Ayub, Mufti Kifayat Ullah Shakir, Bishop Siraj Masih, Shamshad Pervaiz, Pastor Henry, Hafiz Ghaffar, Hafiz Ghulam Mohiuddin, Pir Ghulam Hussain Yazdani, Ratan Lal, Mehboob Jan, Master Faiz Ahmed, Jaskaran Singh and others.

Addressing the participants, the deputy commissioner said the minorities had been enjoying their complete religious freedom in the country and the government was making all out sincere efforts to protect their rights.

The district administration was committed to provide all possible facilities to the Christian community on Christmas, he added.

He said Christmas bazaar would be set up in four tehsils while assistant commissioners and chief officers of the district government had been instructed to ensure cleaning and lighting arrangements in the churches.

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that a comprehensive plan had been madefor security of churches in the district on Christmas.

