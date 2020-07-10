Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed interior ministry to decide an application in accordance of law seeking to deport an American citizen Cynthia Dawn Ritchie on expiry of her visa and submit report ill July 15

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on the petition filed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) seeking deport of Cynthia who recently gave controversial statements about the party leadership.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice asked the Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah that what action the ministry had taken so far on the PPP's complaint against Cynthia.

The Shah said the ministry had summoned the two sides on July 8, to hear the matter but no one was appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

However, Cynthia's lawyer appeared and sought some time to respond the complaint, he said.

The ministry, he said, was ready to take the decision but it was postponed due to the absence of the petitioner's side.

The PPP Lawyer Sardar Latif Khan Khosa pleaded the court that they had visited the ministry and submitted the relevant documents.

The bench said there was no need of court directives as the relevant forum should decide the matter itself in accordance of law.

The chief justice said the matter was sent to the ministry as the court just wanted to see its conduct in this case.

The court, however, adjourned hearing of the case till next Friday.