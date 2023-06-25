International Day in Support of Victims of Torture to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The International Day in Support of Victims of Torture will be marked on June 26 (Monday) across the globe to remind people that human torture is not only unacceptable – it is also a crime.

"Torturers must never be allowed to get away with their crimes, and systems that enable torture should be dismantled or transformed", UN Secretary-General António Guterres Rehabilitation centers and human rights organizations around the world celebrate the UN's International Day in Support of Victims of Torture on June 26 each year.

The day serves as a reminder to people that torture is a crime. This event gives everyone a chance to unite and voice their opinions against human torture.

Organizations, including the International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims and Amnesty International, have played an active role in organizing events around the world to promote the day.

Activities may include photo exhibitions; the distribution of posters and other materials to boost people's awareness of issues related to human torture; and television advertisements.

On June 26, 1987, the Convention against Torture came into force.

It was an important step in the process of globalizing human rights and acknowledging that torture and inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment should be universally illegal.

In 1997 the United Nations General Assembly decided to mark this historic date and designated June 26 each year as the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture.

The first International Day in Support of Victims of Torture was held on June 26, 1998.

It was a day when the United Nations appealed to all governments and members of civil society to take action to defeat torture and torturers everywhere.

The year marked the 50th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which proclaims that "no one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment".