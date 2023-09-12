International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Tuesday introduced two additional banks, Faysal Bank and Bank Al Falah, to streamline the fee payment process for students in a significant move towards enhancing student-centric services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ):International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Tuesday introduced two additional banks, Faysal Bank and Bank Al Falah, to streamline the fee payment process for students in a significant move towards enhancing student-centric services.

Male students can now deposit their fees at any branch of Habib Bank Limited and Faysal Bank Limited across Pakistan without incurring any charges.

Likewise, female students can avail of this facility at any branch of Allied Bank Limited and Bank Al-Falah Limited without fees.

Both banks will soon set up operational booths at the student facilitation center, with the official branch inauguration scheduled for the beginning of the next month.

The decision to introduce these new banking services was made during a meeting chaired by IIUI President, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, held at the university's council hall.

The meeting was attended by Vice President of Administration and Finance, Dr.

N.B. Jumani, in charge of Finance, and his team members.

The IIUI president emphasized that student facilitation remained a top priority, and the university was committed to adopting advanced options to support quality education.

He praised the hard work of the team and directed them to eliminate all obstacles related to fee payment.

He stressed the importance of embracing mobile apps and digital banking, emphasizing the need for a one-click approach to benefit both parents and students.

During the meeting, it was revealed that after implementing the Campus Management System, students would have the freedom to deposit fees in any bank of their choice across Pakistan, provided the bank was associated with the university.

These four banks include HBL, ABL, Bank Al-Falah, and Faysal Bank. The IIUI president urged the swift implementation of this option for students across both campuses.