Internet Availability To Be Ensured Across The Country Under 'Digital Pakistan': Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:05 PM

Internet availability to be ensured across the country under 'Digital Pakistan': Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the availability of internet would be ensured in every nook and cranny of the country under the 'Digital Pakistan' launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The prime minister has laid the foundation of a new digital Pakistan, which will be equipped with the latest technology to meet the pace of development in the world," she said while talking to the media here.

Under the new "Digital Pakistan," she said five parameters had been determined as per the vision of prime minister which would help ensure increased "access and connectivity" between the public and government.

