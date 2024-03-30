(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The International Day of Zero Waste was observed globally including Pakistan on Saturday.

On 14th December 2022, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to proclaim 30th March as International Day of Zero Waste.

The day highlighted both the importance of bolstering waste management globally and the need to promote sustainable consumption and production patterns.

The waste pollution significantly threatens well-being of humans and their economic prosperity.

It accelerates the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution.