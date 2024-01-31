IPP To Strive For Women Empowerment, Projects For Youth: Sharjil Mir
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) would strive for women empowerment, projects for youth and take solid steps for peace and stability in the country, said IPP candidate from NA-56, Rawalpindi, Sharjil Mir.
Expressing his commitment to come up with the aspirations of the voters of NA-56 he said his party (IPP) would take special steps for women's empowerment through various initiatives.
"New schemes for youth, free electricity for small consumers and other such steps would be among our top priorities" he added.
In a brief interaction with APP here on Wednesday, Sharjil noted that people need credible leadership for peace and stability in the country.
"Under the leadership of Jehangir Khan Tareen, Chairman IPP we will bring Pakistan out of the prevailing economic and political challenges" he said while highlighting IPP's manifesto.
To a question, Sharjil Mir said that he has support, particularly from the business community and youth from the constituency.
He further expressed the hope that he would succeed in forthcoming general elections with a considerable lead against his competitors.
To another question, he expressed his satisfaction with elections arrangements including security by ECP and district administration.
