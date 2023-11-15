Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) A seminar on Iqbal Day titled "Is Dream Great" was held on Wednesday at the Murree Arts Council in collaboration with Kohsar University Murree and the academy of Letters Pakistan.

The seminar delved into the enduring legacy of Allama Iqbal, Pakistan's national poet, and his vision for a regenerated society.

The event commenced with a keynote address by Dr. Shahid Iqbal Kamran, a renowned scholar and expert on Iqbal studies. Dr. Kamran eloquently explored the concept of Iqbal's regeneration, emphasizing its relevance in the context of contemporary challenges. His insightful remarks resonated with the audience, prompting a thought-provoking discussion on Iqbal's enduring message.

The seminar was graced by the presence of Sultan Ahmed Ali, a prominent figure in Pakistan's literary and cultural landscape with his opening remarks setting the tone for the event, highlighting Iqbal's pivotal role in shaping Pakistan's national identity and aspirations. His insightful perspective added depth and dimension to the discussions that followed.

The seminar also featured a showcase of creative expressions inspired by Iqbal's poetry and philosophy. The students from Kohsar University participated in competitions of digital calligraphy, art calligraphy, short documentaries, and Kalam-e-Iqbal Betbaazi, a game based on Iqbal's poetry. The winning students were felicitated with prizes, recognizing their artistic talents and their appreciation for Iqbal's literary genius.

In his closing remarks, Prof. Dr. Habib Bukhari, Vice-Chancellor of Kohsar University Murree, expressed his gratitude to all the speakers, participants, and organizers for making the seminar a resounding success. He commended the efforts of the Academy of Letters Pakistan and Kohsar University in promoting Iqbal's legacy and fostering a deeper understanding of his timeless message.

The seminar concluded with a renewed appreciation for Allama Iqbal's profound impact on Pakistan's cultural and intellectual landscape. His vision of a regenerated society continues to inspire generations, reminding us of the power of dreams to shape our realities.