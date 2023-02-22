UrduPoint.com

Iranian Turks Rush To Help Earthquake Victims In Trkiye

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Iranian Turks rush to help earthquake victims in Trkiye

Iranian Turks living in Iran's West Azerbaijan province have collected relief materials for those affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes in Trkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ):Iranian Turks living in Iran's West Azerbaijan province have collected relief materials for those affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes in Trkiye.

Locals from two villages in the region delivered the aid to Trkiye's Consulate General in the city of Urmia.

In a Twitter post, the Turkish Consulate General in Urmia thanked the villagers and said the aid would be delivered to the earthquake zones as soon as possible.

Aid provided by the Iranian people had previously been sent to the earthquake zones through T�rkiye's Embassy in Tehran and the Consulate General in Tabriz.

At least 42,310 people have been killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern T�rkiye on Feb.

6, the country's disaster management agency said Tuesday.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said the quakes, centered in Pazarcik and Elbistan districts of Kahramanmaras province, were followed by 7,184 aftershocks.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 10 other provinces � Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck T�rkiye in the space of fewer than 10 hours.

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria Iran Twitter Urmia Tabriz Tehran Elazig Kahramanmaras Adiyaman Malatya Hatay Diyarbakir Kilis Sanliurfa Gaziantep Adana Azerbaijan Lebanon Post From Million

Recent Stories

Erdogan Hospital offers free of charge spinal surg ..

Erdogan Hospital offers free of charge spinal surgeries

28 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani greets Sau ..

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani greets Saudi Arabia on 'Founding Day'

28 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 11 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2023 Match 11 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Win

38 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Indonesian Defence Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Indonesian Defence Minister

55 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans

59 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.