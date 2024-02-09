Irfan Shafi Khokhar of PML-N wins PP-167 election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Irfan Shafi Khokhar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-150, (Lahore XXIII) by securing 23248 votes on Thursday.

According to unofficial results, issued by the returning officer/ECP, the runner-up was Ammar Bashir, bagged 21,169 votes. Overall voters turn out remained 42.56 pc.