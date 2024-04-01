IRSA Releases 110,700 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 110,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 165,000 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1417.56 feet and was 19.56 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 38,500 cusecs and 18,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1085.40 feet, which was 35.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 58,800 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 71,400, 34,100, 31,400 and 6,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 42,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 19,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
