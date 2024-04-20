Open Menu

IRSA Releases 124,700 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM

IRSA releases 124,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 124,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 207,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1436.19 feet and was 38.19 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 40,100 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1128.20 feet, which was 78.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 62,900 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 54,400, 114,900, 35,300 and 7,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 81,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 15,500 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala

