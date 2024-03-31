Open Menu

IRSA Releases 127,000 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 127,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 156,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1415.67 feet and was 17.67 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 35,100 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1076.60 feet, which was 26.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 46,100 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 70,000, 36,800, 27,100 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 52,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 16,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

