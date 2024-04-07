IRSA Releases 81,700 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 81,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 84,100 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1419.29 feet and was 21.29 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,200 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1101.50 feet, which was 51.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 33,200 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 44,400, 34,100, 29,000 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
