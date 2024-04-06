IRSA Releases 85,000 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 85,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 84,500 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1420.31 feet and was 22.31 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,100 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1099.80 feet, which was 49.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 30,500 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 35,200, 32,700, 30,000 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 21,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 8,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
