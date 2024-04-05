IRSA Releases 85,500 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 85,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 91,500 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1421.23 feet and was 23.21 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,800 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1098.10 feet, which was 48.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 33,200 cusecs and 18,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 29,100, 32,700, 30,000 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 23,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 9,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
