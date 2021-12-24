Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday strongly condemned killing of Mr Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot and said that Islam and humanity have nothing to do with such incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday strongly condemned killing of Mr Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot and said that islam and humanity have nothing to do with such incident.

Winding up discussion on an adjournment motion in which the House may discuss the shameful act of violent mob attack against Sri Lankan citizen, he said the whole Pakistan including Ulemas, teachers, politician and everybody were on same page on this inhuman act and they all condemned the killing of Priyantha Kumara.

"I salute the civil society. I salute the government of the day. I salute the Ulemas and everybody who condemned that incident, " he said.

He said at the state level, an honor was given to Adnan Malik for the reason to stand for the cause of humanity, he added.

Quoting the 11 August, 1947 speech of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the minister said that our great leader categorically said that all of you were free to go to your mosques, temple etc. The constitution also guaranteed the rights of non-Muslims, he added.

"We have to improve the law and justice mechanism in the country," he said.

The minister also appreciated the Sri Lankan government for showing their patience over the tragic incident.

Earlier, taking part in the debate, Senator Faisal Javed said the Prime Minister took immediate action into the incident.

He said the entire nation and the people belonging to all walks of life have strongly condemned this gruesome incident. Ulemas, political parties and civil society were unanimously condemned the incident and also raised voice against it.

He said the government also awarded Tagama e Shujaat for Malik Adnan who tried to save the Sri Lankan citizen.

On the other hand, he said such incidents were occurring in India daily on the behest of fascist Indian government.

Muslims and the people of other community other than the Hindu were not safe in India and they were subjected to inhuman acts daily, he added.

He urged the international community to raise its voice against human rights violations in India and in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamiat-e-Islami while taking in the discussion strongly condemned the unfortunate incident of Sialkot and said that the Sri Lankan citizen was lynched by a mob of false allegation.

He said he has no words to condemn such brutal killing of the Sri Lankan citizen. The incident earned bad name to the country, he added.

Mushtaq Ahmed said the day would be remembered as black day in country's history.

He appreciated the government for awarding "Taghma e Shujaat" for the person who tried to save the Sri Lankan factory manager from the mob.

He lauded the business community of Sialkot for giving $ 100,000 to the family of deceased manager and assuring payment of his salary to them for rest of their lives.

He also thanked the Sri Lankan government for showing patience on this tragic incident.

Mushtaq Ahmed suggested that the government should make it a test case and awarded exemplary punishment to the people involved in this heinous crime. He also called for speedy trial and early justice in the case.

Maulana Atta ur Rehman also condemned the incident and expressed solidarity with the deceased family. He also expressed deep sorrow and shock over the sad incident with the Sri Lankan government.

Naseebullah Bazai, Samina Mumtaz, Prof Sajid Mir also condemned the incident and said there was no room in Islam for such tragic incident. They also demanded that concrete steps should be taken to stop for re-occurrence of such incident in future.

