Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues 2-day power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 09:00am to 02:00pm , Highway, Iqbal Town, F-8/3, G-9/4, G-9/1, G-10/1, CWO, G-10/2,G-10/4, I-8/2 & 3, Flour Mill-I, G-11/4, F-11 Tower, Shahpur, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Gharial, Bilwara, Shahdara, F-Block, Faizabad, Shaheed Muhammad, Fazia, Tariq Shaheed, Zafar ul Haq, Liaquat Bagh, Major Masood, Jamia Masjid, Jinnah Road, Industrial, Quaidabad, Asghar Mall, Abu Bakar, People's Colony, Misryal Road, Amir Hamza Colony, EME Complex, Seham, Ratta, Haider Road ,City Center, Tipu Road, Jail Park, Sawan Garden I, Scheme-3, Lalkurti, Adyala, Chakri, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, GHQ, Chungi No. 22, New Rawat, Major Hanif, Kallar, Kallar City, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed, New Choa, Ghazan Khan, Mandra-II, Pind Jhatla, Sukho, Syed Karsan, Gagan, AWC Housing Society, Rashid Minhas, Shaiya, Purmiana, Sangjani, Pind Padian, Taxila, Sher Shah Suri, Shafi Chauhan, Hameed, Narh Topa, Power Channel Co, People's Colony, Darulsalaam, Pindi Gheeb City, Azeem Shaheed, Bahtar, Hinjra, Meera Sharif, Mahfooz Shaheed, Laniwala, Gagan, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Fatehpur, Kohar, Akwal, Dina 3 Rohtas, Madhu Kallas, Padial, Dina-4 City, Sandal, Gujar Khan, City Sohawa, Mal Awan, Galyana, Islampura, Khairpur, Sar pak, Daultallah, Latifal, Mulhal Muglians, Bhekri, Dhula, Neela, Danda Shah Bilawal, Dharabi, Akwal, Bilalabad. Droot, Dharmand Feeders.

On Sunday from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Koral, Margalla Tower, CWO, G-10/1, Chesnap, Flour Mill II, G-11 Center, Dargah, NIH, Company Garden, PC, Kohala, Kotli Sattian, Angori, 6th Road, National Market, Shakrial, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Farooq Azam, City, Gulshanabad, Sarafa Bazar, Rajaabad, Khayaban Sir Syed, Eid Gah, Azizabad, Race Course, Officer Colony, P & T Wani, I-14/3, Bank Road II, Dhoke Farman Ali, Rawalpindi-III, Jail Park-I, Mehboob Shaheed, VIP, Lalazar, Chontra, Chahan, Rajar, Thalian, Gulshan Saeed, Cantt, Narh, Khawaja, Doobaran, Panjar, New Kalyam, New City A Block, New City I Block, Multi Orchard, Nisar Shaheed, Museum, Mushtaq Hussain, Jalala, Kohsar Valley, Shah Dir, Miskinabad, Qaziabad, Shakar Dara, Attock Cantt, Shadi Khan, Malwali, Chhaji Mar, Mianwala, Jhang, Pind Sultani, Jund II-, Khor, Khanda, Gul Muhammad Shaheed, F-5 Jada, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Shakrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Chapra, Fatehpur, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, Boriyan, F-2 Chip Board, Industrial, F-10 Kala Base, City Housing, M Riaz Shaheed, Gadari, Bhagwal, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghui, Nathwala, Mumtaz Shaheed, Ward No.

8, Mankiala, Kot Dhamk, Baba Shaheed, Thakra, Bon, Adhi, Dhudial City, Dhoda, Sarkal, Hassal, Lawa, Malikwal, Jhatla, Para Fatyal, Thoa Muharram Khan, Khoiyan, Mangan, Sector-IV, APHS, Khanabad, Munirabad, Lala Rukh, Purmiana, Industrial Estate, Daultala, Adhi, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park, Car Chowk, Mehboob Shaheed, Fuji Foundation, Morgah Feeders, From 09:00 AM 04:00 PM, Gadari, Inp, CNS Lab, New Lab I, O Lab, Pinstick II & III, Tumair, New Lab III, Kirpa, Samli Dam, Nelup, Pintak Colony, Farash Town Feeders, From 09:00 am to 03:00 pm, HMC-II, HFF-I, II, V Feeders, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm HMC-I, HFF-III, IV Feeders and surrounding areas.