Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday rejected a petition of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif seeking suspension of his imprisonment sentence and granting him bail on medical grounds in Al-Azizia Steel Mills verdict

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyan announced the judgment which was reserved earlier after hearing arguments from both sides.

During last hearing Nawaz Sharif's counsel Khawaja Haris had pleaded before the bench that his client was suffering from multiple dangerous diseases including diabetes, blood pressure and cardiac-related problems that cannot be treated in Pakistan.

He prayed the court to grant his client a bail as his life was in danger.

Haris argued that former prime minister was also in mental stress due to his ailment. He said Nawaz Sharif's health condition had been deteriorating after March 25, and there was immediate need to start his treatment.

Nawaz's lawyer said many new diseases had been diagnosed during six week bail of his client granted by the top court. He said 60% right side bloodvessel and 30% of left side of his client had been blocked.

He said there was need of urgent placement of stents in heart of Nawaz Sharif to avoid any possible cardiac arrest.

However, the superintendent of the Kot Lakhpat jail and a medical officer had earlier informed the court that Nawaz Sharif's health condition was stable under the current medical treatment served to him.

The jail superintendent also requested the court to dispose of Nawaz Sharif's bail application.

It may be mentioned here that an accountability court had awarded the former prime minister a seven-year jail sentence and Rs1.5 billion fine in the al-Azizia steel mills corruption case last year.