Islamabad High Court Issues Show Cause Notice To IHCBA General Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:05 PM

The Deputy Registrar of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued a show cause notice to General Secretary of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Umair Baloch for interfering in the court proceedings and summoned him on December 19, in person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The Deputy Registrar of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued a show cause notice to General Secretary of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Umair Baloch for interfering in the court proceedings and summoned him on December 19, in person.

The deputy registrar, in the notice, stated that the IHCBA general secretary had interfered in the court proceedings of IHC chief justice on Thursday and stopped the lawyers from appearance, and directed him to appear in person before that court and explain that as to why not contempt of court proceedings should be initiated against him for interrupting the proceedings.

The notice said that the action of Baloch had created hurdles in the provision of justice to the applicants whose cases were being heard.

The court also asked the IHCBA secretary general to submit a written reply within four days.

It may be mentioned that the IHCBA had observed strike on Thursday to protest the arrest of their colleagues, who had rampaged the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore a day before. Umair Baloch interfered in the proceedings of the court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

