Islamabad High Court To Monitor Hajj 2024 Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to ensure facilitation of pilgrimage to Makkah Mukarram during Hajj season this year

The court directed to utilize digital communication services like message alert system for better coordination and management.

It remarked that the court was keeping all these cases pending and take up again in the first week of August after hajj.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by private companies regarding Hajj quota. The court said that it would also monitor Hajj affairs this year and wouldn’t allow anyone make pilgrims complain.

Justice Arbab said the court would sought details from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and would also summoned the pilgrims and inquire about the Hajj 2024 operations.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till next August.

