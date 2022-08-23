UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Register Another Case Against Imran Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Islamabad Police register another case against Imran Khan

Islamabad Police have registered another case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other top party leaders for violating Section 144 in the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police have registered another case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other top party leaders for violating Section 144 in the Federal Capital.

The PTI held a rally on August 20 in the capital to protest the arrest of Shahbaz Gill despite ban on public gatherings exceeding four persons under Section 144.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged by the Aabpara Police Station on August 22 under section 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complaint, filed by Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Anwar, also included Section 2 (restriction on the use of loudspeakers) of the Control of Loudspeaker and Sound Amplifiers Act, 1965.

Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed Khan, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Asad Umar, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Nawaz Awan, Faisal Vawda, Shahzad Wasim, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Shibli Faraz, Fawad Chaudhry, Saifullah Khan Niazi, Shehryar Afridi, Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Asad Qaiser, Zaheer Abbas Khokar and Ghulam Sarwar are the other PTI leaders nominated in the FIR.

According to the complaint, approximately 1,000 to 1,200 PTI supporters had gathered near Islamabad's Zero Point Interchange on call of Imran Khan and carried the party's flags.

"They were chanting slogans demanding Shahbaz Gill's release," the ASI said, alleging that they "scared and threatened" the residents by blocking the road.

He stated that commuters were stopped from passing through the area, which disrupted their daily activities. The rally's participants, while using loudspeakers, chanted anti-government slogans.

The FIR added that during the rally, the Islamabad Police made announcements via loudspeakers that Section 144 had been imposed in the city and a ban had been imposed on rallies.

However, the PTI leaders turned a deaf ear to the police and led the supporters to the F-9 Park, all the while sloganeering on loudspeakers, it said.

Last week, Imran Khan was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his threatening comments against a female judge and police high-ups during a rally in Islamabad.

The FIR argued that Imran's speech was meant to terrorize the top police officials and the judiciary so they could not perform their functions and abstain from pursuing any action against any PTI individual(s) if required to do so.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Asad Umar Police Police Station Threatened Road Rashid August Criminals FIR Afridi All From Top Faisal Vawda Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Brent Crude Tops $100 Per Barrel First Time Since ..

Brent Crude Tops $100 Per Barrel First Time Since August 12

1 minute ago
 AfD Plans Rally in Berlin to Demand Nord Stream 2 ..

AfD Plans Rally in Berlin to Demand Nord Stream 2 Launch - Leader

1 minute ago
 Only way forward to cut imports, including those o ..

Only way forward to cut imports, including those of fuel, is to boost the countr ..

2 minutes ago
 CPO directs crackdown against drug mafia, illegal ..

CPO directs crackdown against drug mafia, illegal weapons & firework warehouses

38 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif meets his Kyrgyz counterpart

Khawaja Asif meets his Kyrgyz counterpart

39 minutes ago
 PAF conducts relief operations in flood-hit areas

PAF conducts relief operations in flood-hit areas

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.