Islamabad Prioritizes Transport Upgrades, Eco-friendly Initiatives, Says CDA Chairman

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 10:51 PM

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is focusing on improving transport infrastructure, expanding green spaces, and promoting tourism to make Islamabad a world-class city, Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa said on Monday

During a review of parking arrangements at the Pakistan Secretariat, Randhawa emphasized that constructing new roads, underpasses, and parking facilities remains a top priority to address traffic congestion.

He also highlighted efforts to beautify the city through eco-friendly tree plantations and urban forest projects.

"Providing the best transport facilities to Islamabad’s citizens, along with new infrastructure, is our top priority," Randhawa stated. "No effort will be spared to make Islamabad a beautiful city by enhancing greenery and tourism."

Key roads, including Expressway, Margalla Road, Club Road, Park Road, and Faisal Avenue, are being upgraded with improved lane markings, footpaths, medians, and green belts.

Roundabouts and major parks are also being revamped as part of the beautification drive.

The CDA chairman was briefed on ongoing horticulture work, including seasonal flower plantations, decorative signboards, and modern lighting installations on model roads.

He directed officials to ensure all sector parks are equipped with walking tracks, swings, and upgraded lighting.

To combat environmental challenges, Randhawa stressed the importance of efficient sprinkler systems for plant maintenance and reducing water wastage.

"Improving the sprinkler system is crucial to prevent damage from water scarcity and ensure healthy plant growth," he said.

