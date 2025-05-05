Islamabad Prioritizes Transport Upgrades, Eco-friendly Initiatives, Says CDA Chairman
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 10:51 PM
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is focusing on improving transport infrastructure, expanding green spaces, and promoting tourism to make Islamabad a world-class city, Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa said on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is focusing on improving transport infrastructure, expanding green spaces, and promoting tourism to make Islamabad a world-class city, Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa said on Monday.
During a review of parking arrangements at the Pakistan Secretariat, Randhawa emphasized that constructing new roads, underpasses, and parking facilities remains a top priority to address traffic congestion.
He also highlighted efforts to beautify the city through eco-friendly tree plantations and urban forest projects.
"Providing the best transport facilities to Islamabad’s citizens, along with new infrastructure, is our top priority," Randhawa stated. "No effort will be spared to make Islamabad a beautiful city by enhancing greenery and tourism."
Key roads, including Expressway, Margalla Road, Club Road, Park Road, and Faisal Avenue, are being upgraded with improved lane markings, footpaths, medians, and green belts.
Roundabouts and major parks are also being revamped as part of the beautification drive.
The CDA chairman was briefed on ongoing horticulture work, including seasonal flower plantations, decorative signboards, and modern lighting installations on model roads.
He directed officials to ensure all sector parks are equipped with walking tracks, swings, and upgraded lighting.
To combat environmental challenges, Randhawa stressed the importance of efficient sprinkler systems for plant maintenance and reducing water wastage.
"Improving the sprinkler system is crucial to prevent damage from water scarcity and ensure healthy plant growth," he said.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar briefs Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor on escalating regional tension ..
FBR to set up a facilitation counter for taxpayers’ guidance
Six drug dealers arrested in police crackdown
Islamabad prioritizes transport upgrades, eco-friendly initiatives, says CDA Cha ..
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laud security force ..
Swati seeks urgent report on multi-billion suspicious transactions in Kohistan
PM receives telephone call from UN Secretary General, discusses security situati ..
Pakistan is militarily stronger than India: AJK PM
NA lawmakers condemn India’s decision on Indus Waters Treaty, reject false acc ..
Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system
Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance aims to address urgent legal, administrative gaps
Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to low-income families in Sehwan ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM Dar briefs Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor on escalating regional tensions2 minutes ago
-
Six drug dealers arrested in police crackdown3 minutes ago
-
Islamabad prioritizes transport upgrades, eco-friendly initiatives, says CDA Chairman3 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laud security forces for killing 8 terr ..10 minutes ago
-
Swati seeks urgent report on multi-billion suspicious transactions in Kohistan11 minutes ago
-
PM receives telephone call from UN Secretary General, discusses security situation in region21 minutes ago
-
NA lawmakers condemn India’s decision on Indus Waters Treaty, reject false accusations22 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system42 minutes ago
-
Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to low-income families in Sehwan held50 minutes ago
-
Promotion of pulse cultivation imperative to save heavy foreign exchange: Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman50 minutes ago
-
3 police officers remanded for assaulting lawyer in court1 hour ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of PTI protest case till June 241 hour ago