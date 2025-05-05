Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari And Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Laud Security Forces For Killing 8 Terrorists In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 10:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday lauded the security forces for their successful operations against the terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The president and the prime minister in their separate messages, paid tribute to the security forces for killing eight Khawarij terrorists in the operations.

They also paid tribute to Naik Mujahid Khan who embraced martyrdom in an operation in South Waziristan.

"The entire nation salutes Shaheed Mujahid Khan," they said.

They also prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of Mujahid Khan in Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with equanimity.

The president and the prime minister reiterated the resolve to continue fight against all forms of terrorism in the country till complete elimination.

