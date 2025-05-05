Open Menu

Inauguration Of Solar Home Systems Distribution To Low-income Families In Sehwan Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 10:04 PM

In line with the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister, the energy department of the Sindh government has launched the first phase of the Solar Home Systems (SHS) distribution under the Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP) and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)

An inauguration ceremony was held at Shahbaz Banquet Hall in Sehwan, where former Member of the National Assembly Sikandar Ali Rahpoto and President PPP district Jamshoro Syed Asif Ali Shah attended as chief guests. They distributed solar home systems to deserving families of the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri highlighted the importance of the scheme, emphasizing the government’s aim to ensure the provision of affordable solar energy to low-income households across Sindh.

Qadri added that each solar kit includes an 80-watt solar panel, lithium battery, LED bulbs, a fan and a mobile charging facility. The systems will be distributed in phases to deserving and needy families throughout the district.

The event was also attended by Vice Chairman of District Council Amanullah Shahani, Makhdoom Zamir Abbasi, Siddique Memon, Assistant Commissioner Sehwan Waqas Malook and officials from the department of energy.

