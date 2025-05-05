NA lawmakers condemn India’s decision on Indus Waters Treaty, reject false accusations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Lawmakers in the National Assembly on Monday unanimously condemned India’s unlawful and unilateral decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a blatant violation that amounts to an act of war.

Speaking on the floor of the House, members also strongly rejected all baseless and frivolous attempts to link Pakistan with the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal criticized India for blaming Pakistan immediately after the Pahalgam incident, calling it unfortunate and irresponsible.

He also slammed the Indian media for spreading war hysteria and fueling tensions between the two countries.

The minister praised the government and armed forces of Pakistan for their strong and appropriate response to India’s baseless allegations.

He said the entire nation stands united behind the armed forces in the face of Indian propaganda.

He said that Pakistan desires peace, but this should not be mistaken as a sign of weakness.

Syed Mustafa Kamal accused India of being directly involved in acts of terrorism in Pakistan and urged the government to expose India’s actions at international forums.

He further said that India is behind terrorist activities in Balochistan and referred to it as the "mother of evil" for its role in destabilizing the region.

Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said that despite limited budget allocations for defence, Pakistan is fully capable of countering any Indian aggression.

He emphasized that Pakistan does not desire war, but if war is imposed, the enemy will flee the battlefield. Pakistan will approach international institutions against India’s water-related aggression, he added.

Qaiser Sheikh urged lawmakers to lead rallies in their Constituencies to show support for Pakistan’s armed forces.

Leader of the Opposition, Omar Ayub Khan, said the entire nation stands united against any Indian aggression.

He strongly rejected any Pakistani involvement in the Pahalgam incident, calling the allegations baseless and reiterating Pakistan’s principled stance of condemnation.

He said, that the Pahalgam incident occurred over 450 kilometers from the Line of Control (LoC), making any link to Pakistan implausible. “We categorically condemn the incident. Pakistan has never supported or engaged in such actions,” he said, urging a stern response to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aggressive rhetoric.

The opposition leader warned that any Indian move to revoke or violate the Indus Waters Treaty would be tantamount to an act of war. “Despite past wars between Pakistan and India, the Indus Waters Treaty remained intact. Now, India is weaponizing the treaty as a tool of aggression,” he added.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Abdul Qadir Patel warned that if India starts a war, it will be Pakistan that decides when it ends. He referred to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "Butcher of Gujarat" and accused him of killing innocent people for political gain.

He also said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave Pakistan its nuclear capability, making the country's defence unbreakable.

Member of the National Assembly Hameed Hussain stated that the entire nation stands united against provocative and immature actions of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He called for national unity, expressing full support for the armed forces and the government.

Shair Afzal Marwat has voiced strong concerns over what he described as a "Water War" initiated by the Modi-led Indian government, calling for national unity in the face of what he termed a hostile strategy. Marwat urged all lawmakers to visit Kartarpur and other border areas to express solidarity with Pakistan’s security forces and to send a clear message of collective resolve against external threats.

Ali Muhammad said that the message to Indian Prime Minister Modi is clear: whenever the enemy challenges Pakistan, the nation will unite to deliver a strong response.

He said, “We are peaceful people and a nation, we do not want war, but if Modi make this mistake, he will have to face the consequences.”

Sheikh Aftab Ahmed said history bears witness to India’s consistent approach in making such decisions and taking such actions, often leading to destabilizing the Pakistan. India is a terrorist state, the suffering of Kashmiris stands as a stark example of their oppression.

He said, in 1965, when India challenged Pakistan sovereignty, the whole nation courageous forces successfully defended the defence.

“‘Modi, if war is forced upon us, we will respond with devastating force’, he cautioned. Meanwhile, even within India, there is unrest, with minorities from India expressing solidarity towards Pakistan” he added.

