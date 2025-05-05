Six Drug Dealers Arrested In Police Crackdown
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 10:51 PM
Police have arrested six drug dealers and recovered more than 5 kilogram hashish and 130 grams of ice from their possession during crackdown here Monday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Police have arrested six drug dealers and recovered more than 5 kilogram hashish and 130 grams of ice from their possession during crackdown here Monday.
According to police spokesman, Ratta Amral Police recovered 130 grams of ice from Danish.
Similarly, Saddar Wah Police recovered 1.8 kg drugs from Kashif Naveed. While, 580 grams of hashish was confiscated from Sadaqat.
Additionally, Race Course Police recovered 1.6 kg drugs from Nadir.
Following operation, Gujjar Khan Police recovered 600 grams of hashish from Abid.
Rawat Police recovered 530 grams of hashish from Hussain.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police team and stated that the accused will be challaned in court with solid evidence while all steps are being taken to eradicate the scourge of drugs.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar briefs Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor on escalating regional tension ..
FBR to set up a facilitation counter for taxpayers’ guidance
Six drug dealers arrested in police crackdown
Islamabad prioritizes transport upgrades, eco-friendly initiatives, says CDA Cha ..
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laud security force ..
Swati seeks urgent report on multi-billion suspicious transactions in Kohistan
PM receives telephone call from UN Secretary General, discusses security situati ..
Pakistan is militarily stronger than India: AJK PM
NA lawmakers condemn India’s decision on Indus Waters Treaty, reject false acc ..
Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system
Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance aims to address urgent legal, administrative gaps
Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to low-income families in Sehwan ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM Dar briefs Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor on escalating regional tensions1 minute ago
-
Six drug dealers arrested in police crackdown2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad prioritizes transport upgrades, eco-friendly initiatives, says CDA Chairman2 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laud security forces for killing 8 terr ..10 minutes ago
-
Swati seeks urgent report on multi-billion suspicious transactions in Kohistan10 minutes ago
-
PM receives telephone call from UN Secretary General, discusses security situation in region21 minutes ago
-
NA lawmakers condemn India’s decision on Indus Waters Treaty, reject false accusations21 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system41 minutes ago
-
Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to low-income families in Sehwan held49 minutes ago
-
Promotion of pulse cultivation imperative to save heavy foreign exchange: Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman50 minutes ago
-
3 police officers remanded for assaulting lawyer in court1 hour ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of PTI protest case till June 241 hour ago