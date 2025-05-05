Six drug dealers arrested in police crackdown

Police have arrested six drug dealers and recovered more than 5 kilogram hashish and 130 grams of ice from their possession during crackdown here Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Police have arrested six drug dealers and recovered more than 5 kilogram hashish and 130 grams of ice from their possession during crackdown here Monday.

According to police spokesman, Ratta Amral Police recovered 130 grams of ice from Danish.

Similarly, Saddar Wah Police recovered 1.8 kg drugs from Kashif Naveed. While, 580 grams of hashish was confiscated from Sadaqat.

Additionally, Race Course Police recovered 1.6 kg drugs from Nadir.

Following operation, Gujjar Khan Police recovered 600 grams of hashish from Abid.

Rawat Police recovered 530 grams of hashish from Hussain.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police team and stated that the accused will be challaned in court with solid evidence while all steps are being taken to eradicate the scourge of drugs.