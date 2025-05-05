Open Menu

Six Drug Dealers Arrested In Police Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 10:51 PM

Six drug dealers arrested in police crackdown

Police have arrested six drug dealers and recovered more than 5 kilogram hashish and 130 grams of ice from their possession during crackdown here Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Police have arrested six drug dealers and recovered more than 5 kilogram hashish and 130 grams of ice from their possession during crackdown here Monday.

According to police spokesman, Ratta Amral Police recovered 130 grams of ice from Danish.

Similarly, Saddar Wah Police recovered 1.8 kg drugs from Kashif Naveed. While, 580 grams of hashish was confiscated from Sadaqat.

Additionally, Race Course Police recovered 1.6 kg drugs from Nadir.

Following operation, Gujjar Khan Police recovered 600 grams of hashish from Abid.

Rawat Police recovered 530 grams of hashish from Hussain.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police team and stated that the accused will be challaned in court with solid evidence while all steps are being taken to eradicate the scourge of drugs.

Recent Stories

DPM Dar briefs Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor ..

DPM Dar briefs Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor on escalating regional tension ..

1 minute ago
 FBR to set up a facilitation counter for taxpayers ..

FBR to set up a facilitation counter for taxpayers’ guidance

2 minutes ago
 Six drug dealers arrested in police crackdown

Six drug dealers arrested in police crackdown

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad prioritizes transport upgrades, eco-frie ..

Islamabad prioritizes transport upgrades, eco-friendly initiatives, says CDA Cha ..

2 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Sheh ..

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laud security force ..

10 minutes ago
 Swati seeks urgent report on multi-billion suspici ..

Swati seeks urgent report on multi-billion suspicious transactions in Kohistan

10 minutes ago
PM receives telephone call from UN Secretary Gener ..

PM receives telephone call from UN Secretary General, discusses security situati ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan is militarily stronger than India: AJK PM

Pakistan is militarily stronger than India: AJK PM

21 minutes ago
 NA lawmakers condemn India’s decision on Indus W ..

NA lawmakers condemn India’s decision on Indus Waters Treaty, reject false acc ..

21 minutes ago
 Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system

Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system

41 minutes ago
 Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance aims to address urge ..

Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance aims to address urgent legal, administrative gaps

41 minutes ago
 Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to ..

Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to low-income families in Sehwan ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan