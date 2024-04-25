Open Menu

Islamic Summit Conference In Gambia On May 4; Palestine, Islamophobia, Climate Change On Agenda

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 08:24 PM

Islamic Summit Conference in Gambia on May 4; Palestine, Islamophobia, climate change on agenda

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold the 15th session of the Islamic Summit Conference on May 4-5 in the Gambian capital of Banjul to discuss variety of regional and global issues, including Palestine, Islamophobia, climate change and minorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold the 15th session of the Islamic Summit Conference on May 4-5 in the Gambian capital of Banjul to discuss variety of regional and global issues, including Palestine, Islamophobia, climate change and minorities.

The session will be held under the slogan “Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development,” according to a press release issued by the OIC General Secretariat.

The Islamic Summit Conference will be preceded by a preparatory meeting of senior officials on April 30 and May 1, which will discuss the documents of the session and submit its report to the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) preparatory for the Summit.

The preparatory CFM meeting will be held on May 1-2 to consider the results of the senior officials meeting and in turn, submit its report to the Summit.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha will travel to Banjul, accompanied by a high-level delegation from the OIC General Secretariat to participate in the proceedings of the session.

The leaders of the member states will discuss the political issues of the Islamic world, most notably the Palestinian cause, and the economic, humanitarian, social and cultural issues, in addition to the issues of youth, women, family, science and technology, information, Muslim communities and minorities in non- OIC member states, and legal matters.

The Summit will also discuss issues related to the rejection of hate speech and Islamophobia, the promotion of dialogue, and issues of climate change and food security.

During the Summit, the secretary-general will present a report reviewing the most prominent activities, programmes, and projects undertaken by the OIC since the previous session of the Islamic Summit Conference.

The 15th session will issue a final communique that includes the OIC positions on the issues submitted to the Summit, a resolution on Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif, and the Banjul Declaration.

Related Topics

Resolution World Technology Palestine Banjul April May Women Muslim Family From OIC

Recent Stories

Higher taxes, awareness help decrease cigarettes s ..

Higher taxes, awareness help decrease cigarettes sale in Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister of Works and Services Ali Hassan Za ..

Sindh Minister of Works and Services Ali Hassan Zardari reviews ongoing projects ..

27 minutes ago
 7 ordinances laid in Senate

7 ordinances laid in Senate

27 minutes ago
 Implementation of Naan, Roti's revised rates being ..

Implementation of Naan, Roti's revised rates being ensured

27 minutes ago
 Police attack case: ATC discharges PTI leader

Police attack case: ATC discharges PTI leader

27 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal chairs CPEC JWGs, 13th JCC review-meet ..

Ahsan Iqbal chairs CPEC JWGs, 13th JCC review-meeting

27 minutes ago
Allama Iqbal gave Muslim Ummah a new dimension of ..

Allama Iqbal gave Muslim Ummah a new dimension of thinking, hope: Dar

27 minutes ago
 SNGPL takes action against 11 gas pilferers

SNGPL takes action against 11 gas pilferers

27 minutes ago
 Five numberdars dismissed in Jhang

Five numberdars dismissed in Jhang

27 minutes ago
 Industries Minister recommends urea fertilizer imp ..

Industries Minister recommends urea fertilizer import to stabilize prices and su ..

27 minutes ago
 Honda announces US$11 bn EV battery and vehicle pl ..

Honda announces US$11 bn EV battery and vehicle plant in Canada

27 minutes ago
 CM lauds TCF's journey from 5 schools to 2000 acro ..

CM lauds TCF's journey from 5 schools to 2000 across country

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan