ISSI hosts delegation of 'Youth Parliament'

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) has hosted a delegation of Youth Parliament to discuss the global and regional dynamics of Pakistan's foreign policy.

Addressing an interactive session with the delegation, ISSI Director General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted the global and regional dynamics of Pakistan's foreign policy amidst a rapidly changing global environment.

He noted that the hallmark of the current international environment was its complete flux and fluidity. The states, driven by their own interests, had the challenge to constantly evaluate the environment and adjust accordingly, he added.

He highlighted some key determinants of states' foreign policy -- including geography, identity, history, resource endowment, leadership, economic imperatives, over-arching strategic concepts, and role of national institutions.

He also stressed the vital linkage between states' internal strength and their external influence.

Ambassador Mahmood stressed that Pakistan's foreign policy was driven by the strategic concept of a 'peaceful neighborhood', the commitment to have good relations with all major powers, and cooperative multilateralism.

The most recent shift in the country's approach was from geostrategic to geoeconomics, he noted.

Ambassador Mahmood highlighted Pakistan's relations with the US, China, Russia, Muslim World, EU, Japan, ASEAN and Africa.