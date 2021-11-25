UrduPoint.com

Italian Defence Secy General Calls On Air Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:12 PM

Secretary General of Defence and National Armaments Director, Italy Lieutenant General Luciano Portolano Thursday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu

The visiting dignitary lauded professionalism of PAF personnel and exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization, said a PAF media release.

The air chief highlighted the cordial relations between the two countries and reiterated his resolve to further augment the existing cooperation between the two air forces.

Various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation also came under discussion during the meeting.

