IUCN, COMSTECH forge alliance to promote 'Green Agenda'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 05:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN-Pakistan) and COMSTECH, the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding here on Friday, focused on Conservation and Sustainable Development.

Both organizations have united their efforts to craft a comprehensive conservation policy framework tailored specifically for the Least Developed Countries among the OIC member states, for building their capacity in the climate change and environmental aspects. Both the organizations will collaborate alongside academia to advance the green agenda, particularly within universities across OIC member states. They will continue to work together to up-scale climate-resilient initiatives and share knowledge products, jointly observe days of environmental significance. Strengthening regional collaboration among OIC member states is also a priority, a news release said.

Coordinator General of COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary emphasized in his opening remarks the organization's commitment in fostering science and technology cooperation among OIC member states.

He highlighted the importance of enhancing their capabilities through training in emerging fields, as well as implementing resolutions set forth by the OIC. Recognizing the urgency of conservation efforts and the significant focus within OIC member states on capacity building and climate change solutions, he underscored the pivotal role this new partnership would play in addressing this pressing challenge.

Country Representative, IUCN Pakistan, Mahmood Akhtar Cheema viewed this as an auspicious opportunity to align conservation efforts between Pakistan and OIC member states. He emphasized that the planning of future activities would be centered on IUCN's Nature 2030 program. Furthermore, he underscored the value of initiatives such as faculty exchanges, training sessions, and annual foundation meetings, which would facilitate cross-learning and enhance the conservation knowledge of OIC member states. These efforts, he noted, would better equip member states to effectively advocate for conservation interests at regional forums.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at COMSTECH head office Islamabad and attended by IUCN and COMSTECH teams.

