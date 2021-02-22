UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Javed Iqbal Takes Charge As CE Operation Pesco

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:12 PM

Javed Iqbal takes charge as CE Operation Pesco

Aved Iqbal Khan Mullagori on Monday took charge of his office as Chief Engineer Operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Javed Iqbal Khan Mullagori on Monday took charge of his office as Chief Engineer Operation.

In his brief chat with Pesco employees after assuming the new responsibilities he urged upon them to utilize all their energies for the betterment of the department and provide best possible services to the general public.

Related Topics

All Best

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Head of Chechen Repub ..

27 seconds ago

Bitcoin quickly slips from record highs: Reports

14 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Breakthroughs In Technology and ..

24 minutes ago

Gwadar ground to host KK Vs QG match on March 25

30 minutes ago

DLD expands &#039;Smart Valuation&#039; process to ..

31 minutes ago

Mother loses two children to fire she had set to b ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.