Javed Iqbal takes charge as CE Operation Pesco

(@FahadShabbir)

Aved Iqbal Khan Mullagori on Monday took charge of his office as Chief Engineer Operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Javed Iqbal Khan Mullagori on Monday took charge of his office as Chief Engineer Operation.

In his brief chat with Pesco employees after assuming the new responsibilities he urged upon them to utilize all their energies for the betterment of the department and provide best possible services to the general public.